Fans devastated as Netflix cancels popular show after one season

Variety has confirmed that Netflix has cancelled a beloved teen drama - and it’s fair to say that the fans are not best pleased. First Kill was a hugely popular vampire show and landed on the streaming platform in early June to much praise from fans - but the show reportedly has been shelved due to viewing numbers.

Dominic D. Goodman, who played Apollo in the show, tweeted about the cancellation, writing: "To all the First Kill fans; I have nothing but love for every single one of you! Thank you all for taking the show in as your own, seeing you all feel seen made all the hard work and hours worth it til the next project."

Taking to social media to discuss, one person wrote: "There was literally no reason to cancel first kill. it had more than 30 million views in its first week and more than 40 million in its second, it was trending on Twitter for weeks before and after its release and it was in the top 10 shows in over 80 countries for several weeks," while another added: "Let's see. Everything Sucks? Cancelled after 1 season. I Am Not Okay With This? Cancelled after 1 season. Teenage Bounty Hunters? Cancelled after 1 season. First Kill? Cancelled after 1 season. @netflix This is not a good look."

A third person wrote: "You all deserve so much better! you guys did such an impeccable job, everyone loved the show… it makes no sense at all! sending you lots of love, we’ll always be here to support every single one of you."

The show won't be back for a second season

So what’s the show about? The series follows a teenage vampire Juliette who has to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, and so she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. However, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers.

