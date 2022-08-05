Nicole Kidman returns as AMC spokesperson following viral commercial - details The Being the Ricardos star is the face of the movies

Nicole Kidman has been entertaining lovers of cinema over the past year in the country as the face of AMC Theaters and their now-viral commercial.

The success for the star keeps chugging on, however, as it was announced that due to the commercial's success, she has signed on to be the spokesperson for the chain for another year.

Nicole Kidman celebrates World Book Day

According to Variety, the news came from Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment chairman and CEO, who revealed that the ad's success had inspired the partnership to continue on.

The spot features the actress walking to the theater and delivering an elaborate monologue about the way movies make us feel.

"We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that–all of us," she says in a breathy and soothing tone.

Many of the statements from the commercial have gone viral online, frequently being the subject of memes and praise from social media users.

Nicole's viral AMC ad sparked a continuing partnership

"Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. Our heroes feel like the best part of us. And stories feel perfect and powerful. Because here…they are," she continues, spawning some iconic catchphrases.

The reaction to Nicole's announcement as the spokesperson for AMC for another year sparked a celebratory reaction from fans on social media as well.

One person took to Twitter to write: "There hasn't been a SINGLE movie screening where at least one person doesn't laugh or applaud at Nicole Kidman's amc ad," and another said: "Nicole Kidman remaining with AMC for another year - finally, some good news."

AMC also proved to benefit a lot from Nicole's ex-husband, Tom Cruise, as it was revealed that his latest project was one of the quarter's top earners.

I now play the Nicole Kidman AMC ad on YouTube before any movie I watch at home otherwise it doesn’t feel like a real movie experience pic.twitter.com/Wi9jTmVaiW — Madeline Marie (@mhazzie24) July 30, 2022

Fans reacted to the star's return with jubilation

Top Gun: Maverick has already become the year's highest grossing movie worldwide and the highest of Tom's career, with the AMC exec stating that it helped bridge net losses over the quarter for the theater chain.

