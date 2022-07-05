Nicole Kidman reveals new movie role days ahead of sweet family celebration The star shares her children with husband Keith Urban

One of the most active actors of our time is perhaps Australian-American Nicole Kidman. The Academy Award winner has been acting since she was a young adult, and she has developed quite a name for working in a variety of genres.



Nicole now includes thriller in her list of acting specialties, joining musicals, romance, fantasy, and superhero action.



Amazon Studios has cast Nicole as the leading lady for the suspenseful film Holland, Michigan. Nicole will collaborate with Mimi Cave, the film's director, who also directed on Amazon's Fresh, which debuted in January of this year.

Andrew Sodroski, the author of Discovery's Manhunt, wrote the screenplay for the movie. According to Deadline, the story focuses on the mysteries that a Midwestern community is hiding, with a Hitcockian twist.



Nicole will be one of the main characters in the production and also contribute her producing skills.



Nicole has collaborated with Amazon Studios before receiving high appreciation for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in the Amazon Studios film Being the Ricardos. The production was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award, won a Golden Globe, and won an Academy Award.

Nicole and her husband are about to celebrate their daughter's 14th birthday

The news of Nicole landing a new role comes days before her daughter's birthday. On 7 July, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban turns 14.



Nicole and her husband of 16 years, Keith Urban, keep their children out of the spotlight. However, the celebrity took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek into the family's celebrations for Sunday Rose's birthday last year.

Nicole and Keith share two daughters

Nicole shared a photo of herself holding a birthday cake with four chocolatey layers for Sunday in front of a sea of balloons. We are certain that there will also be some sweet celebrations ahead of Sunday’s big day this week!

