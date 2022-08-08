Countryfile viewers left unimpressed for same reason after recent episode Matt Baker and Charlotte Smith hosted the BBC show

Countryfile is a staple on the BBC and fans love tuning in each week to see some of the many marvelous aspects of our British countryside – but it seems Sunday's episode left some viewers feeling unimpressed for the same reason.

Regular host Matt Baker, along with Charlotte Smith, fronted the programme which was billed as a special episode to mark the 1,900th anniversary of Hadrian's Wall, but fans were confused by the different format.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "I used to like that it was about actual farming... #Countryfile." A second agreed: "I think this is one of the dullest episodes of #Countryfile I've ever seen.

"I used to really enjoy this programme but it really seems to have gone downhill in recent months." A third added: "#Countryfile has now turned into #timeteam."

However, others were wowed by the programme. "Wow! Roman paper ~2,000 years old on #Countryfile! Incredible finds at Vindolanda," said one impressed viewer.

Matt Baker hosts Countryfile

Another tweeted: "Not watched #Countryfile for quite some time. That Hadrian's Wall art looks absolutely blooming fantastic!"

As well as celebrating the anniversary of Hadrian's Wall, the episode, which aired on Sunday evening on BBC One, also saw fellow Countryfile regular Adam Henson visit a family-run farm in Northumberland.

The synopsis for the episode, which is available on BBC iPlayer now, reads: "1,900th anniversary to uncover some hidden histories of the area.

Charlotte Smith also appeared on Sunday's episode

"Charlotte makes an amazing discovery at the Roman fort of Vindolanda, an archaeological excavation site where they are unearthing the lives of women and children of our past, and meets the chemist trying to chart the changes beneath the surface.

"Matt finds out about the rich multicultural history of the soldiers who manned the wall - from Syrian archers to Iraqi bargemen on the Tyne - and meets the artist whose brightly coloured art installation has brought a Roman fort’s history to life."

