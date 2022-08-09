This Morning's Josie Gibson moved to tears on air during heartbreaking moment The ITV programme was paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson was moved to tears during Tuesday's edition of the ITV programme during a heartbreaking interview regarding the sad passing of Dame Olivia Newton-John.

The broadcaster, along with her co-host Craig Doyle, was interviewing former Grease actor and close friend of Olivia's, Barry Pearl, who played the part of T-Bird 'Doody' in the hit 1978 musical film.

During the interview, Barry spoke about his close bond with Olivia, who sadly passed away on Monday 8 August aged 73 after a long journey with cancer. "We remained friends, the entire Grease family, we're all still in touch with each other. It's remained this family by [us] creating this piece of art, it's kept us together all these years. It's a major loss for us," he said.

The 72-year-old actor continued: "She was a force and yet of a delicate nature, she just had this sweetness about her. It was just the person that she was, she was always looking to do good and she did. Her legend and memory will continue to do that. She has left an amazing legacy, which will continue to impact people in a positive way."

Barry Pearl appeared on This Morning to pay tribute to Olivia

Towards the end of the interview, Barry was overcome with emotion as he said: "Thank you for allowing me to come and speak to the collective Grease fans, because you folks are the ones who kept us relevant. And she was well aware of that. And she treated all of her fans with grace and dignity and love and light."

After saying goodbye to the actor, Josie said "Thank you", as her voice broke. The TV star was clearly moved by his words as she fanned her tears with her script.

Josie and Craig were hosting Tuesday's This Morning

Olivia's death was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday in a statement that read in part: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."

Many celebrities and well-known stars have been paying tribute to the star. Olivia's leading man in Grease, John Travolta, wrote a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram that read: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.

Olivia's sad death was announced by her husband

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

