When are Holly and Phillip back on This Morning - and what viewers think of their replacements The presenting duo are currently on their summer break

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are currently enjoying a well-deserved summer break.

MORE: Rochelle Humes looks so chic on This Morning in midi tea dress that’s perfect for summer

But while the programme has secured the ultimate line-up of stand-in presenters, fans are sure to be wondering when they can expect to see the iconic hosting duo back on their screens - and just what viewers think of their replacements.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond responds to Dermot O'Leary's shock remark

Holly and Phillip hosted their final show on July 8 before taking their annual holiday. Holly, who shares her three children, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven, with husband Dan Baldwin is sure to be spending some quality time with her family while her kids enjoy six weeks off school.

Phillip is also a dad to grown-up daughters, Ruby, 26, and Molly, 29, and is no doubt taking advantage of the lengthy break. But when are they returning to our screens?

The iconic pairing will be back hosting the daytime show as usual on Monday 5 September.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares incredibly relatable dilemma in candid new video

MORE: This Morning thrown into chaos during live show and fans have same reaction

What do viewers think of Holly and Phillip's replacements?

While viewers are sure to be missing the adored presenting duo, their replacements have gone down a storm so far.

Alison and Dermot hosted the show for two weeks

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary kicked off the summer rota on July 11 and remained hosting for two weeks. They then handed over the reins to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle for a week before Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes took over.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the various stand-ins over the last few weeks. One person commented on Alison and Dermot, writing: "Alison and Dermott are an absolute pleasure to watch. Love you guys," while another shared their love of Josie and Craig: "Josie and Craig are a great presenting combo so natural, upbeat and down to earth. Love them!"

This week, fans have been full of praise for Rochelle and Vernon, with one person tweeting: "Fab seeing Vernon and Rochelle. Great team."

Viewers loved watching Josie and Craig

Viewers can also look forward to seeing a variety of different pairings in the coming weeks, including Rochelle and Andi Peters, Josie and Vernon, Rochelle and Craig, Mollie King and Craig, and Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.