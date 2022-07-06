911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubenstein shares very exciting news

911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubenstein might not be back on our screens as TK Strand for a while, but he has announced a very exciting project in between filming the hit show!

Posting to his Instagram Stories, the talented star revealed that he would be among the hosts to be nominated for the HCA TVC Award Nominations – and we’ll certainly be tuning in!

WATCH: 9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein talks season four - and the music that made him

He shared a segment of the article, which read: “Alexandra Breckenridge, Chrissy Metz, Reign Edwards, Ronen Rubinstein, and Susan Kelechi Watson Set to Announce the HCA TV Awards Nominations. The Nominations will be Revealed on July 7th Beginning at 8am PT and 12pm PT on the Official HCA YouTube Channel.”

Ronen recently sat down with HELLO! to chat about 911: Lone Star, saying: "I feel like season three was the most difficult by far. It's the first time we've had 18 episodes, and I had the most emotional and physical crazy stuff this season and it kicked my butt. So I am relieved in that sense and I am ready for time off."

We can't wait for season four

Although Fox has yet to reveal a confirmed air date for season four, from looking at the show’s predecessors, there is a clear pattern that season four is very likely to follow. All three seasons of the show so far have premiered in early to mid-January, meaning that we only have a few months to wait until the show is back on our screens.

Showrunner Tim Minear opened up about what to expect from season four, saying: “The manner [in which] it happens is very TK, very spur of the moment, but the things that his father said to him and all the stuff he has been through in the last year, and what he and Carlos have been through, I think TK needed to step forward and Carlos needed to step back a little bit.”

