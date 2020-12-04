A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas reveals downside to show Are you a fan of A Place in the Sun?

Scarlette Douglas is one of our favourite presenters on A Place in the Sun, and as fabulous as it looks filming all over Europe in gorgeous, sunny locations, she recently opened up about the downside to the demanding job.

Chatting on her Instagram Stories, the TV personality explained: "Now I know I've been rubbing it in for however long I've been in the sunshine and not wanting to come back home, but I promise you I am working very, very hard.

WATCH: Scarlette talks candidly about the downside of travelling for work

"What I do is taxing, it's stressful sometimes, it's hard, you're away from your family, you're living in and out of suitcases, you're in hotels left right and centre, you don't know what timezone you're in, you don't know what country you're in!"

Scarlette has presented the Channel 4 show since 2015

However, she revealed how much she loved working for the show, and how it helps to transform people's lives, and continued: "I don't want this to sound like woe is me... I'm taking a moment to be grateful to be centred and to work during this climate and to help change lives!

"People we have found holiday homes for get in touch saying that it's changed their lives and... a lot of people who are coming on the show now are getting in touch saying after what's happened this year, life's too short so you just need to get out there and do it."

Scarlette opened up about the downside of the show

Scarlette is currently filming in Spain and wowed her fans after sharing snaps of herself presenting the show in a gorgeous blue jumpsuit. In one post, she wrote: "Never coming home." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Wow wish I could join you there hun looks so beautiful." Another person added: "You have an amazing job!" We agree!

