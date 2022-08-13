This Never Have I Ever season three star has very famous parents - can you guess who? Season three of the comedy-drama has arrived on Netflix

Season three of teen comedy Never Have I Ever has finally landed on Netflix, and fans of the series wasted no time getting stuck in.

MORE: Never Have I Ever: viewers have same complaint over season three

But audiences might be surprised to learn that one of the show's season three stars, Deacon Phillipe, comes from a very famous family. Can you guess who his A-list parents might be?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Never Have I Ever?

Deacon is the son of Hollywood royalty Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. The couple, who struck up a romance shortly after starring in Cruel Intentions together in 1999, welcomed their son in October 2003, four years after the birth of their daughter, Ava.

MORE: The bizarre reasons why tennis star John McEnroe narrates Netflix teen comedy Never Have I Ever

MORE: Ginny and Georgia creator shares update on season two - and fans will be disappointed

Deacon, who is now, 18, is clearly keen to follow in his parents' footsteps and his role in the Netflix comedy-drama marks his acting debut! In season three, he plays a character by the name of Parker, who Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) meets after striking up a flirtatious relationship with his best friend, Des (Anirudh Pisharody).

Deacon Phillipe plays Parker in season three of the Netflix show

While Parker isn't the most likeable character on the show, co-creator Mindy Kaling has opened up about why she felt the role was "perfect for Deacon."

Speaking to Variety, Mindy - who has worked with the young actor's mom Reece on a number of projects, including the upcoming third Legally Blonde movie - said: "He's obviously so talented and he's great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it."

Reese recently shared a sweet snap of herself with Deacon

She continued: "He's such a humble kid and he just wants to learn. And he's been raised by two very successful actors. He's not wary or anything. He just came in with this open mind and was excited."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon enjoys family time on idyllic vacation – see photos

Showrunner Lang Fisher added that she was impressed by Deacon from his first reading. "He was great, and we were like 'Come aboard!' This is the first thing he has ever done, but he was such a professional. He was just raised like a wonderful young man. He came to set really prepared and he did a great job."

It's not yet known whether Deacon's character will appear in future episodes of the series, but fans can rest easy knowing that the show has already been confirmed to return for a fourth and final instalment.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.