Grantchester season eight: Everything we know so far - cast, plot, more

Grantchester fans were delighted when it was announced that the beloved ITV detective series will return for an eighth series - and filming has already begun!

Series seven ended on a joyous note with Reverend Will Davenport finally getting his happily ever after by marrying newcomer to the village, Bonnie Evans. But according to the synopsis for the new series, things aren't going to be plain sailing for both Will and his detective buddy, Geordie Keating. Read on to find out everything we know…

Grantchester season eight synopsis

With filming for the new series underway, fans will be keen to know what they can expect from upcoming episodes.

Unfortunately, it looks like Will and Geordie have some tough times ahead of them following the peaceful end to series seven.

The synopsis reads: "Will is the happiest he's ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He's always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?

"Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

Tom Brittney and Charlotte Ritchie as Will and Bonnie

Fans can also expect the season's episodes to cover topics from "Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard's new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law."

ITV teased: "Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit."

Grantchester season eight cast

Reprising their roles as crime-fighting duo Geordie and Will are leads Robson Green and Tom Brittney. Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie will also return as Bonnie, alongside Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

The series will also welcome new additions to the cast, including Noughts and Crosses star Shaun Dingwall, Doc Martin actor Jeff Rawle and Gold Digger's Jemima Rooper.

Robson Green and Tom Brittney as Geordie and Will

What has the cast said about season eight?

Chatting about the new series, Robson told ITV: "It's so good to be back on Grantchester. A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of."

Tom added: "I'm absolutely chuffed that we're going ahead with another series of Grantchester and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much. To be part of a show as well-loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honour."

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Grantchester season eight release date

While there is no official release date as of yet, fans can expect to see the new series sometime in 2023. Keep checking back for updates.

