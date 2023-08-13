Why is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester after season nine?

Grantchester star Tom Brittney will be hanging up his clerical collar and vicar's cloak at the end of season nine, which will see the actor take his final turn as Reverend Will Davenport.

The 32-year-old, who took over from James Norton in the lead role back in 2019, has starred on the show alongside Robson Green for six seasons. So why has he decided to leave the drama? Here's all we know…

Why is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester?

In a statement confirming his exit, which was released in July, Tom didn't explicitly reveal his reasons for departing the detective series, but said "it's time" to pass the role to another actor.

"I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years," he said. "I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

© PBS/ITV Tom is leaving after six seasons

While we don't know exactly why Tom is leaving the show, we do know that he's been busy with other projects.

The Gravesend-born star is set to appear in the upcoming action-comedy film, Back in Action, which stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Filming for the movie began in March earlier this year and wrapped in late April.

© Photo: Instagram Tom on the set of Back in Action

Tom also auditioned for the role of Superman in James Gunn's upcoming film, Superman: Legacy. He was among the final three actors being considered for the part, alongside Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet, with David ultimately landing the role.

Who is replacing Tom Brittney in Grantchester?

Hollyoaks star Rishi Nair is taking over the lead role in Grantchester. The actor is set to play new vicar Alphy Kotteram, a charismatic newcomer who has "an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations," according to the PBS website.

"But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."

© David M. Benett Rishi Nair is taking over as the new Reverend in Grantchester

On joining the series, Rishi, 32, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming."

He added: "The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

Rishi will play vicar Alphy Kotteram

Robson, who plays DI Geordie Keating in the drama, added that although there's a "tinge of sadness" amid Tom's departure, he's "delighted" to welcome "the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family!"