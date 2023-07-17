Grantchester: who is new lead Rishi Nair? Everything to know

Grantchester fans are facing a major change to the beloved show after Tom Brittney confirmed that he would be stepping down from his role as William Davenport. The star, who himself took over from James Norton in 2019, will be replaced by Rishi Nair - but who is the actor? Here's everything to know about Grantchester's newest star…

Rishi, 32, is perhaps best known for playing Sami Maalik in Hollyoaks for four years. He has also starred in Silent Witness and New Tricks. He also recently starred in Count Abdulla, and posted about the show on Instagram, writing: "Brown vampires... On mainstream TV. We're making history! 'Count Abdulla' has just dropped on @itvxofficial All 6 episodes are available to stream now. So proud to be a part of this one."

WATCH: James Norton originated the role at Grantchester's reverend

Sharing his excitement at having been cast in Grantchester, he tweeted: "Over the moon to be the new lead in the iconic British drama 'Grantchester' alongside the immensely talented Robson Green. Let's get to work!" He added: "Been hard keeping this one quiet! So excited to get started!"

© Karwai Tang He is set to play Alphy in the hit show

Tom celebrated Rishi’s new role, sharing a post on Instagram which read: "Wishing @rishinair all the best in joining the Grantchester family. You're going to love him." Rishi replied, writing: "Thank you so much, Tom! Huge boots to fill."

MORE: Grantchester star Tom Brittney reveals new Hollywood project away from ITV drama

MORE: Meet the cast of Grantchester's real-life partners

He added:"I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him."

Tom Brittney is leaving the series

Robson Green also commented on the news, writing: "There are no goodbyes for best friends! The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again. I will miss you more than you can imagine, Tom… Stoked to have @rishinair joining the Grantchester family. You're going to love it!"

Who will Rishi Nair play in Grantchester?

Grantchester’s Twitter account revealed that the star will be playing a man named Reverend Alphy Kotteram - who ends up working with Geordie when an intruder breaks into the vicarage.

According to Masterpiece’s website, Alphy "has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations".

© ITV Rishi with Robson Green

The synopsis continues: "But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away. From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."

Chatting about Alphy, Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: "Audiences can look forward to a new and fantastically entertaining chapter as we welcome Rishi Nair to the series. Alphy Kotteram is charismatic, witty and will give Geordie a run for his money. I think the audience will love our new addition."