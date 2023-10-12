Grantchester's Robson Green reveals new project away from drama as filming ends on season nine

Robson Green is taking on a new challenge away from Grantchester. The actor, who plays DI Geordie Keating, is set to front a new travel series for Channel 5, which will see the actor explore the Amazon.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 58-year-old shared the exciting announcement, which comes just days after filming for season nine of the ITV detective drama wrapped in Cambridge.

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

"Starting to prepare for my next Adventure for Channel 5 and the wonderful team at Objective Media Company," he began. "An Adventure into the Amazon. The sheer magnitude of this extraordinary Rainforest I'm sure at times will be overwhelming. Towering trees, draped with lush vegetation, creating a verdant canopy that blocks out the sunlight and fills the air with an earthy, intoxicating scent. I can almost taste the freshness of the air, tinged with a hint of adventure."

The star continued: "The river itself is a force to be reckoned with. Its mighty currents and hidden depths hold secrets that have yet to be discovered. I expect to navigate through winding channels, passing by remote indigenous villages nestled along the riverbanks. The people who call this region home possess a wealth of knowledge about the rainforest and the delicate balance of this ecosystem. I'm prepared for the challenges that may arise during this adventure.

"The Amazon is a land of surprises, where one moment can be tranquil and serene, and the next can be filled with intense storms and unpredictable encounters. But it is precisely this unpredictability that I'm sure will make the journey all the more thrilling and rewarding."

© BBC Robson has hosted several travel programmes

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the upcoming show, with one person writing: "Can't wait @robsongreenonthegram. All your programs & series are really worth watching," while another added: "Sounds epic @robsongreenonthegram can't wait to see your adventure already!! Stay safe. Have a blast!"

Robson's new show will see the actor trek to the Amazon rainforest, where he'll meet locals living in the jungle.

Chatting to The Mirror about the three-part documentary, Robson said: "I have a feeling that going into the Amazon rainforest will be a unique and unparalleled experience."

© Instagram Robson will travel to the Amazon for his next adventure

This isn't the first travel show Robson has fronted in recent years. The Soldier Soldier star is also known for Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, Robson Green's Australian Adventure, and Robson Green: Coastal Fishing.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Robson back on our screens in the second season of Weekend Escapes, which will return to BBC Two in 2024.

The series follows Robson as he takes the roads less travelled in North East England. The synopsis continues: "With famous friends, he finds wellbeing and adventure in wonderful places".

Robson's latest career update comes as filming concluded on Grantchester season nine.

© PBS Masterpiece Filming for season nine recently wrapped

The upcoming series will mark Tom Brittney's last as Reverend Will Davenport, with Hollyoaks actor Rishi Nair stepping into the lead role as new vicar Alphy Kotteram.

The synopsis teases: "From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."