Grantchester star Robson Green shares new update on season nine

Grantchester star Robson Green has shared a new update on the upcoming ninth season of the popular detective drama.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor revealed that filming had begun on block two of the new season.

Sharing two behind-the-scenes snaps which showed a clapper board from a scene directed by Al Weaver, as well as a photo of Robson dressed in character as DI Geordie Keating, the 58-year-old penned in the caption: "And we're off! Block Two of Grantchester! Intriguing mysteries, compelling characters, and a picturesque setting, resulting in an irresistible combination of crime-solving and heartfelt storytelling. Love this Happy Place."

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Best show, Geordie is my favorite," while another added: "I cannot wait. I love everything about this series."

A third person penned: "Brilliant. Absolutely love it," while another added: "Al Weaver directing! Hope he will be in front of the camera too."

Season nine will mark Tom Brittney's final outing as Reverend Will Davenport. In July, it was announced that the 32-year-old would be leaving the drama after six seasons.

© PBS/ITV Tom Brittney is leaving the show after season nine

"I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years," Tom said in a statement. "I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

The actor will be replaced by Hollyoaks star Rishi Nair, who is set to play new vicar Alphy Kotteram.

What can fans expect from season nine?

Season nine will see the introduction of new vicar Alphy, who has an "instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations", according to the PBS synopsis.

© David M. Benett Rishi Nair is the new Reverend in Grantchester

"But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."

The synopsis continues: "From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."

When will Grantchester season 8 premiere in the UK?

ITV has yet to announce a release date for season eight, which has already aired in the US.

The upcoming season will see Will's world "rocked by a terrible accident" while Geordie and Cathy are confronted with "shocking announcements at work" which threaten their happiness.

© Colin Hutton Geordie and Cathy face shocking announcements at work in season eight

The series, which is described as "explosive", will explore "faith, forgiveness, and redemption", testing both Will and Geordie to the limit.