Tim McGraw sends 1883 fans wild with unexpected throwback photo from set The singer and Faith Hill played husband and wife in the show and in real life

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill blew fans away with their performance in season one of the hit show 1883 and viewers were distraught when it finished.

So, when the country music singer took to Instagram with a snapshot from set, fans were overjoyed.

While it's unlikely that the real-life couple will be returning as the Dutton family for season two, Tim gave hope with a throwback photo from filming.

In the image, Tim was sprawled out on the ground having been shot. He captioned it: "Flashback to shooting #1883 Dang it was HOT that day!"

Fans immediately began commenting and wrote: "Best Cast #1883 all Emmy worthy wish there was more," and, "I loved this series so much, but I cried at the end of every episode," while a third added: "Please tell me there's another season and you're in it."

The next installment of the Yellowstone prequel was confirmed in May but with a major change as it will shift focus onto a new character.

Tim shared the throwback photo from set

Officially titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, the upcoming episodes will see Emmy-nominated actor David Oyelowo take on the role of a real-life Black marshall who became a legend in the Wild West.

Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Tim and wife Faith starred in the hit show together

It's not known if 1883 stars Tim, Faith and Sam Elliott will reprise their roles for the series, and if they do, how much screen time they will have, given that the story is shifting focus so dramatically.

