Shetland series seven: Viewers saying the same thing about episode two

Shetland series seven continued on BBC One on Wednesday night which saw DI Jimmy Perez continue his investigation into missing teenager Connor.

While many viewers were gripped by the compelling plot, some couldn't help but worry about Jimmy's fate, given that lead actor Douglas Henshall will be stepping down from his role at the end of the series.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "I'm getting so nervous about Jimmy," while another added: "Do you think Jimmy will die? I'm very nervous."

A third viewer responded to the fan's concern, tweeting: "I hadn't really considered him dying, I thought he'd decide to move closer to Cassie, or move away with the new girlfriend, but now you've said it that would be awful!" prompting an explanation from the worried fan, who replied: "I just don't like the way we're seeing less of Jimmy this series and think perhaps something surprising is coming. And there was mention of a 'dark' ending."

Other fans took to Twitter to praise the episode, with one person commenting: "Absolutely loving #Shetland. So many possible suspects and scenarios and flawless acting as usual. Not happy it's [Douglas'] last series!" while another added: "Love this drama, excellent cast, writing, scenery. All round top drama."

Fans expressed their worry about Jimmy's fate

A third fan wrote: "Loving this series of #Shetland. It never disappoints. @djhenshall."

Fans will have to wait until the final episode of season seven to discover Jimmy's fate as Douglas has remained tight-lipped about his character's exit storyline.

Chatting about filming his final scenes, he told the BBC: "The last thing I would want to do was give it away but it feels a bit real and weird now. Once this series is over on TV, it's over [for Douglas Henshall] – I don't think it will feel real until that moment, for me.

"My last scenes were filmed in a car park in Kilmacolm which was very odd. We'd tried to wrap three times but, because of covid, it kept being put back. So it felt a little anti-climactic in the end."

Series seven is Douglas Henshall's last

He continued: "I did say a few words of thanks to everyone who was there but it's impossible to encapsulate ten years of work. Shetland has meant a lot to me and it's going to take some time to sink in that I've left the show."

