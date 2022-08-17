Ruth Wilson's new BBC thriller The Woman in the Wall sounds amazing - get the details The BAFTA award-winning actress is making her TV comeback

Ruth Wilson has become a staple on British screens over the last decade thanks to her amazing performances in everything from Luther and The Affair to His Dark Materials - and now the incredible actress has an exciting new project in the works.

It's been announced that the BAFTA award-winning actress will star in and executive produce a new gothic thriller titled The Woman in the Wall. The six-part BBC drama will also star Peaky Blinders and Bad Sisters actor Daryl McCormack and examine the legacy of one of Ireland's most shocking scandals – the inhumane institutions known as The Magdalene Laundries.

WATCH: Ruth Wilson starred in BBC dram Luther

As the official synopsis reads: "Lorna Brady is a woman from the small, fictional town of Kilkinure, who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Chillingly, Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is or if she herself might be responsible for the apparent murder.

"That's because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking, understood to have manifested around the time she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in the Kilkinure Convent," it continues. "Unluckily for Lorna, the extremely ambitious, albeit elusive Detective Colman Akande is now also on her tail for a crime which is seemingly unrelated to the dead woman she's discovered in her house."

The BAFTA award-winning actress is making her TV comeback in The Woman in The Wall

"Distinct, stirring and revelatory, The Woman in The Wall is a gothic detective story shot through with dark humour and elements of psychological horror, which follows a pair of forgotten and unlikely protagonists searching for the answers they so desperately need in a place where they have been long buried."

Speaking about the exciting project, Ruth described her character as "complex and fascinating" and gushed: "Joe [Murtagh, series creator] has created both an enthralling gothic thriller and a moving examination of the legacy of The Magdalene Laundries. It's a privilege to bring this story to screens."

While no release date for the series has been given yet, we do know that viewers can catch the series on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and on Showtime in the US.

