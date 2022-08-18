Kelly Clarkson's departure from The Voice - all we know The NBC star has so much to balance

Kelly Clarkson is one of the hardest working people in the business, not only consistently releasing new music, but also making scene-stealing TV appearances.

However, with the latest season of The Voice on the horizon, many fans are starting to reminisce about the singer's time on the show and her untimely departure.



After eight seasons on the show, Kelly decided to take a step back, with Camila Cabello taking her place on the rotating red judges' chair.

This may have come as a shock to many of her ardent followers given her successful track record, having won four out of the eight times she was on.

While the star has had nothing but love to share for her The Voice co-stars and her time on the show, it seems like a slew of other projects were calling her name.

The Since U Been Gone singer even took a break from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, for the summer to spend some time with her children.

Kelly made her departure from The Voice after eight strong showings

What's more, Kelly also dropped an EP in June featuring all of the various covers she sang on her show during one of its most popular segments titled Kellyoke.

And if that wasn't enough, she also was the host of the American Song Contest on NBC from March to May alongside Snoop Dogg.

All of this, alongside difficult divorce proceedings with ex Brandon Blackstock, would have made it easier for Kelly to realize that the time had come to take a step back and relax.

It's why the star took the summer off from her talk show, to be able to spend time with family and enjoy summer with them rather than consistently keep working.

In an interview with Elvis Duran, she even stated: "I turned 40 and you know what I'm giving myself for 40? I literally said 'no' to everything this summer. I will not do anything this summer. Since I was 16 years old, I haven't had a summer off. This is my first summer off. I am taking time."

The singer has been racking up the awards off the show as well

While Kelly hasn't made clear her situation with The Voice, given her love for the show and her streak, it's very possible that she could return in the future.

For now, though, she will be competing with the show, as her talk show's latest season premieres on 12 September, a week before season 22 of the singing competition returns.

