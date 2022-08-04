Kelly Clarkson wows with platinum blonde hair transformation

Kelly Clarkson had her fans doing a double take when she transformed into a platinum blonde bombshell.

The Breakaway singer typically sports a darker caramel hue but went all out with an icy blonde wig in honor of the 30th anniversary of the classic Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep movie, Death Becomes Her, which also starred Bruce Willis.

Throwing back to The Kelly Clarkson Show's Halloween special last year, Kelly looked sensational with her lighter locks, which cascaded down her chest and had plenty of volume.

She also rocked a glittering silver sequin gown that hugged her curves and featured a deep V neckline, which she paired with a white feather boa wrapped around her arms.

Sharing the photo on the show's official Instagram page this week, the caption read: "Celebrating 30 years of #DeathBecomesHer! Throwback to our iconic Season 2 Halloween episode."

Kelly looked incredible with her blonde hair

Fans were blown away by Kelly's head-turning appearance, with one responding: "You look AMAZING Kelly!" A second gushed: "Absolutely beautiful inside out. We love your spirit and energy." A third added: "OK, I love your hair blonde, Kelly," and a fourth said: "Wow she is so beautiful, and I love her smiling eyes."

While Kelly may have thrown it back to Halloween, she's looking ahead to Christmas after recently sharing a video to promote her festive merchandise.

Kelly typically has much darker blonde hair

"Merry Christmas in July, y'all!" she a video which featured audio from her single Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You). "Countdown to the holiday season by saving 15% off of holiday items in my online merch store! Shop now at the link in my bio," she added.

The Voice coach has often been dubbed as the 'Queen of Christmas', thanks to her classic single, Underneath the Tree, which she featured on her sixth studio album and first Christmas album, Wrapped in Red, back in 2013. She also released a Christmas pop album, When Christmas Comes Around… in October 2021.

