Netflix's Echoes: Viewers have same complaint about new drama

Netflix's gripping new thriller, Echoes, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and while many fans have been glued to the screen, others have taken to Twitter to complain about the series.

The mystery drama follows identical twins Leni and Gina, who are hiding a dangerous secret from their families - they have been sharing a life and continually swapping homes. However, when one of the twins goes missing, their lives are thrown into chaos.

Netflix users who tuned in to watch the series have complained that the drama is confusing in parts, with some struggling to distinguish between the twins.

One person wrote: "Finishing #Echoes on @netflix. I can 100% say I never knew which was Gina and which was Leni. The entire season," while another added: "We, the audience, are capable of understanding complex and mysterious storylines. But #EchoesNetflix could have done a better job at establishing the difference between these twins. It gets so convoluted that I had to turn it off."

A third viewer commented: "My head hurts from trying to figure out who was Gina and Leni," while another tweeted: "The show is good but I have legit been confused the entire time… like what."

Michelle Monaghan stars as Leni and Gina

However, not all viewers were disappointed with the thriller and praised the gripping plot. One person wrote: "Finished watching the first episode of #Echoes (yes, I am taking my time). Very intriguing and mysterious, love it! Great acting as well. And it goes without saying that it is wonderful to see Matt [Bomer] back on the screen. Looking forward to the next episodes."

A second fan added: "Finished watching #Echoes past 10pm over here. I gotta say I enjoyed it so thank you @realmonaghan @MattBomer @karenrobinson01 @jonathanmtucker and the rest of the cast. I gave it a thumbs up after watching. Everyone's acting in this series is incredible," while another called for a second series: "Just finished #Echoes on Netflix, probably one of the best shows I've seen! Season two please."

Michelle Monaghan leads the cast as twins Leni and Gina, alongside Matt Bomer as Jack, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie, Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James and Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss.

