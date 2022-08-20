Netflix viewers have unexpected reaction to new movie Look Both Ways See what viewers have been saying about the Sliding Doors-style comedy drama here

Comedy drama Look Both Ways might have only landed on Netflix this week, but it has already skyrocketed to the streaming platform's top trending films - and sparked a huge reaction from audiences.

Starring Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, the comedy-drama follows a recent college graduate who finds herself between two parallel realities much like the 1998 film Sliding Doors - one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and pursues a high-flying career in Los Angeles.

As the synopsis reads: "In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself."

The film has received high praise from audiences who have already tuned in, but many have also shared their unexpected emotional reaction to the film. Taking to social media to give their verdict, one viewer wrote: "Just finished watching Look Both Ways. A beautiful film about finding yourself and being ok no matter what life throws at you. I might have cried a little."

Have you checked out Look Both Ways yet?

Another said: "Look Both Ways made me feel a tornado of emotions. I felt nostalgic, emotional, sad, and most importantly - inspired. Great job @LiliReinhart and the team involved in the making of this film!"

"Look Both Ways made me so emotional," someone else added, while many more agreed, saying that they connected with the message of the movie.

"Look Both Ways is such an amazing movie and a reminder that it's all going to be just fine," a fourth wrote as another said: "This movie just shows in the end everything will be okay. I'm so encouraged."

