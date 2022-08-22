The Daily Lowdown: Coldplay make a huge announcement that will delight fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Coldplay extending their Music of the Spheres world tour and Jack Harlow announcing a string of UK tours.

Not only that, Prince William and Kate Middleton make a huge announcement about their future. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Coldplay have extended their mammoth tour into 2023. The four-piece band, who have been performing a string of gigs at Wembley this week, are continuing their Music of the Spheres tour in to next year. Chris Martin and co. will head to mainland Europe in May, June and July next year and have also added more UK dates in Manchester and Cardiff. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Thursday.

Steps are planning a West End musical. The pop group revealed they are in talks to bring a show to the theatre based on their hit songs. Steps, who are recently celebrating their 25-year anniversary, have hinted the production won't necessarily focus on their own backstory, but will tell a new narrative with their fan favourite tracks and extensive back catalogue being the musical backdrop. We cannot wait for that one.

Jack Harlow has announced six shows in the UK. The First Class artist will take to the stage in cities including London, Manchester and Nottingham later this year as part of his tour titled Come Home The Kids Miss You. The news of his new shows comes soon after the rapper pulled out of his performance at the upcoming Reading and Leeds festival, choosing instead to host and perform at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. Tickets for Jack's UK gigs go on sale on the 25 August.

They tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony earlier this year, but now Bennifer have got hitched for the second time. Singer JLO and actor Ben Affleck said I Do at the Batman actor's home in Georgia as part of a three-day extravagant event. The couple, who became a couple again in 2021 after previously being engaged in 2002, welcomed big names to the ceremony including Ben's acting colleague and long term close friend, Matt Damon.

Jennifer Garner has dropped out of the Apple TV+ limited series, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The actress, who was previously married to Ben Affleck, is said to have walked away from the project due to scheduling conflicts, which has resulted in the global giant company in axing the show altogether. However, the show, which was due to be produced by JJ Abrams, will look for another streaming platform to be its home.

And it's been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be moving their family out of London. Prince William and Kate, who share Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte together, are set to depart their home at Kensington Palace to relocate to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is close by to the Queen. The royal couple's three children are set to enrol at Lambrook School in September which is located near Ascot in Berkshire.

