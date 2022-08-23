Why Savannah Guthrie was absent from Today as star enjoys sun-soaked day with family The Today star is having a fabulous summer!

Savannah Guthrie is making sure her children have some fabulous memories over the summer holidays - and their latest adventure looked incredible!

The Today star took to Instagram on Monday during her time off the NBC daytime show, to share photos of herself posing by the pool with her two children, Vale and Charles.

The doting mom had taken her kids to a water park, and looked as stylish as ever dressed in a leopard print top and black shorts, teamed with a baseball cap.

VIDEO: Inside Savannah Guthrie's family life away from the spotlight

"We are at the water park!! We are going to ride everything! Twice! Yay! Wooo!" she captioned the photo.

While Savannah was off swimming for the day with her children, Sheinelle Jones subbed her, sitting at the famous news desk alongside Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb.

Savannah is a much-loved member of the Today family, and Craig recently opened up about how much fun it was working on the show during an interview with HELLO!.

Savannah Guthrie took a trip to the water park on her day off from Today

When asked about everyone's sense of humour, he said of Savannah: "Her sense of humor is high brow. She's quite bright so her humor is quite bright too." He added: "She's very, very funny."

He added of Al Roker: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

Savannah's co-star Craig Melvin revealed how funny she was

And while she loves her job on Today, Savannah has another talent - and admitted in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping that if she wasn't a journalist, she would love to be writing music and playing the guitar in coffee shops.

Her co-star Hoda - who was doing the interview with her - interjected as Savannah revealed this, saying: "Can I up you?" and went on to explain that "Savannah once sent me the most beautiful song and said 'Please don't share it with anyone,' but I didn't know what she meant by 'anyone,' and I asked some people 'Who do you think this is?' and it was you [Savannah]. And one day she will be writing songs and she will be singing."

