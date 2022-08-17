Savannah Guthrie shares peek inside immaculate kitchen in Manhattan home The Today star lives with her husband and two children

Savannah Guthrie has given fans a peek inside her New York City home after seeking expert help to overhaul her kitchen.

The Today star invited The Home Edit into her Lower Manhattan apartment to help make her kitchen more cooking-friendly and turn it into a hub for her family including her husband Michael Feldman and their kids Vale, eight, and Charley, five.

The finished product can be seen in the upcoming issue of The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing magazine, but a teaser was shared on Instagram on Tuesday – and Savannah's kitchen looks impeccable. The TV anchor certainly agrees as she told the magazine: "Every time I open a cabinet or drawer, I feel a flood of relief and joy."

Savannah's kitchen transformation includes turning a shallow cabinet near the oven into a "dinner cabinet" so staple ingredients such as oils, sauces, dry goods, and spices – which are housed in clear bins on a vertical rack – can be accessed quickly.

Pantry goods are easily identifiable thanks to clear trays and are organized in similar color families. Everything is also clearly labeled.

Savannah admits she now looks forward to cooking family meals as the kitchen has become a less "intimidating" room in the house.

Savannah's organized kitchen looks remarkable

"Now it's even more inspiring and less intimidating for me to start cooking and to really try to get into this new area of my life because everything's organized," she explained.

"I know where it is, and I can see it. And that makes a huge difference."

In the photo shared on Instagram, Savannah poses inside her kitchen and the décor gives off a minimal rustic chic vibe. The wooden floors are varnished and contrast beautifully against the exposed wooden beams on the ceiling.

Savannah lives with her husband and two children

The walls are painted white and there is a dark-framed sliding glass door that leads into another room.

The furniture also features contrasting wooden finishes of varying colors. For example, there is a cabinet near the doors that has a sleek black top, while a table opposite has a similar grayish hue to the ceiling.

When Savannah and her family want a break from the city, they retreat to their stunning country property in upstate New York.

