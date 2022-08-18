Today's Craig Melvin talks friendship with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker - exclusive The star confessed to what really goes on BTS

Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker are much-loved on-air personalities and they are a major reason why viewers tune into Today.

But what are they really like when the camera's stop rolling? Their partner in crime, Craig Melvin, recently spoke exclusively with HELLO! ahead of the charity golf tournament he hosted and revealed some interesting personality traits of his co-stars.

During the summer, Craig has been been in the main anchor seat more as Hoda Kotb has taken additional time off to be with her family - and he's loving it.

When asked who the funniest of his co-stars was he admitted: "Al Roker. Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

He then revealed there was a second person in line for the funny award... Savannah.

"I didn't know it until I started hosting with her. But Savannah Guthrie is wicked funny. Hilarious. Her sense of humor is high brow. She's quite bright so her humor is quite bright too."

Craig revealed Savannah's is 'wicked funny'

He said that while is more "slapstick," Savannah is "cerebral funny". Craig then added: "She's very, very funny."

The Today show team certainly have each other's backs and lean on one another for advice in and out of work.

In the case of Savannah and Hoda, the pair spoke about their connection and their downfalls in parenting their children during an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine.

The Today show team are close-knit

"I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," Hoda revealed. "And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me.

But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Craig says Al is the funniest of the Today show bunch... and kind too

Craig also confirmed to HELLO! that they all support one another's ventures away from Today too.

The father-of-two recently hosted The Bottoms Up Invitational golf tournament in honor of his brother, Lawrence, who died of colorectal cancer, and he thanked his co-stars for everything they did to help.

Dylan Dreyer even played in the tournament which raised more than $1million for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and he added: "They're always very supportive. All of them."

