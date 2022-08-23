Jennifer Garner's new dashing co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - all we know The actress is keeping busy

While Ben Affleck was saying 'I do' for the second time to Jennifer Lopez, the actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner was hard at work on the set of her new mini-series.

The Alias actress has been filming The Last Thing He Told Me, with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Texas - and her co-star is no stranger to TV or film.

The dashing Danish star played Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones from 2011-2019, for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Nikolaj, 52, has also appeared in numerous movies in his native Denmark as well as starring in, The Other Woman, Black Hawk Down and the TV show New Amsterdam.

Away from his career, he's been married to Nukâka, a Greenlandic actress and singer, since 1997 and they have two daughters together.

Jennifer and Nikolaj's new AppleTV series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. She plays Hannah, a woman who forms a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter as they try to uncover the truth behind why her husband - played by Nikolaj - has gone missing.

Nikolaj has been married to his wife since 1997

The book's synopsis explains: "Before Owen Michaels disappears, he smuggles a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers—Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey.

"Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother."

It continues: "As Hannah’s increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered, as the FBI arrests Owen’s boss, as a US marshal and federal agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s true identity and why he really disappeared.

Jennifer shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

"Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen’s past, they soon realize they’re also building a new future—one neither of them could have anticipated."

