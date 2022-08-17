Mark Bonnar has a very famous wife - and you might recognise her! Are you enjoying series seven of Shetland?

Shetland fans were delighted when the detective crime drama returned to BBC One this month. However, the return is bittersweet for fans as lead actor Douglas Henshall announced that the current series would be his last.

Luckily, his co-star, Mark Bonnar, who plays the part of Duncan Hunter, hasn't so far shown signs he plans to leave. But what about Mark's life away from his acting career?

Fans be surprised to learn that the 53-year-old's wife is pretty famous herself – and TV fans will definitely recognise her.

Like her husband, Lucy Gaskell has been a stalwart on British television screens since the early 2000s. She is perhaps best known for playing the role of Ruby Ferris in the BBC One drama Cutting It and Kirsty Clements in Casualty. She has also appeared in the likes of Doctor Who, Being Human, Waking the Dead and DCI Banks.

Meanwhile, as well as Guilt, the Scottish actor also recently returned for the second series of Guilt. His previous roles include DCI Atkins in Taggart, Mike Dryden in Line of Duty and Colin Osborne in Unforgotten.

Mark Bonnar and Lucy Gaskell married in 2007

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2007, also both starred in Casualty! They reportedly met four years earlier in 2003 during a production of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, which was Lucy's professional stage debut.

Speaking about the early days of their romance, Mark told The Radio Times: "We didn't have any stage time together at all, but, you know…"

They have two children together, an eleven-year-old daughter named Martha and a seven-year-old son named Samuel and being a dad is something Mark always wanted.

The couple have two children together

"[Having kids] was late in the day for me. I met Lucy when I was in my mid-30s and we had eight years before we had children," he confessed.

"My parents always said to me: 'If you're happy, we're happy' and I'm going to try to do the same with my kids. As a parent, your children's happiness is the most important thing. I mean, it's a whirlwind from the moment you get up to the moment they go to bed. But then you cry and have a bottle of wine and watch some Bake Off."

