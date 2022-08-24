Who will replace Douglas Henshall on Shetland? Fans share their theories The actor will be leaving the BBC drama after series seven

Shetland's Douglas Henshall disappointed fans when he announced that he would be stepping down from his iconic role as DI Jimmy Perez once series seven has wrapped.

But it seems viewers have taken some enjoyment in trying to guess which actor could be replacing him for series eight onwards – and there are some pretty interesting theories already!

Taking to social media, fans have been voicing their thoughts on who the next lead detective could be. Although BBC are yet to announce a formal replacement, we're loving the viewers' suggestions.

One person seems convinced that Detective Sergeant Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, played by Alison O'Donnell, is the perfect successor to lead future crime investigations on the show. "@djhenshall I have a theory about #Shetland," they wrote.

Some fans have said Tosh is the perfect choice to lead the show

"I predict that after Perez leaves this season, Tosh will replace him for the next season as head of dept. However, midway through the next season, she'll need his help in a case and she'll call Perez and get him to help her."

Another had a similar idea, tweeting: "I think Tosh probably will take over as the lead. In my head I would just love her and Jimmy to get married…"

Tosh isn't the only name that audiences are floating as a potential new lead. One fan thinks that Sergeant Billy McCabe, played by Lewis Howden, could be an good option. "I think Billy must be in line for the lead next series. He has been really busy this episode #Shetland," guessed a fan.

Others think Billy could be the new lead

However, there is a possibility that BBC will bring a brand new face into the Shetland family to lead the way, and one name that's been suggested will definitely be familiar to TV fans.

Martin Compston, a Scottish actor perhaps best-known for his role in other popular BBC crime drama Line of Duty, has been tipped by viewers to lead the cast from season eight onwards.

Some fans have suggested Martin Compston

One fan theorised: "Someone suggested to me that @martin_compston should take over from [Douglas] next season of Shetland… and now I can't stop thinking about it. How does Jimmy's story end? Heroic death? Happy ever after with Meg?"

Another agreed, tweeting: "I reckon @martin_compston would be good as the new lead in #Shetland do u agree @djhenshall #Shetland." Only time will tell…

