BBC reveal trailer and airdate of Nicola Walker and Sean Bean's new drama Marriage Will you be watching?

Every now and then, a show comes along with such an incredible cast that you can't help but get seriously excited about it - and it looks like BBC One's upcoming drama Marriage will have everyone talking.

MORE: BBC's new horror series features this Poldark star - and it sounds amazing

The series is set to star The Split actress Nicola Walker alongside BAFTA award-winning star Sean Bean as a couple negotiating the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. If, like us, you cannot wait to tune in, check out the trailer below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Walker and Sean Bean’s new BBC drama Marriage looks seriously good

It's been confirmed that the four-part series will begin airing on Sunday 14 August 2022 at 9pm and continue to air weekly in the same time slot until its conclusion.

MORE: 7 TV shows out in August you need to have on your watch list

MORE: Douglas Henshall's next role after Shetland revealed

For those who want to binge the series, however, all four episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer immediately after the first instalment's broadcast.

The drama will see Sean Bean and Nicola Walker play a married couple

The series is set to be an honest and raw portrayal of what it is like to be married to the same person for almost half your life. Nicola, who is also known for her roles in Unforgotten and Last Tango in Halifax, will play Emma, while Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones star Sean will portray her husband, Ian.

Viewers only have a few more weeks until the series lands on screens

As the synopsis reads: "Marriage… is an up-close portrait of a marriage - sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing. Marriage sees married couple Ian and Emma negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

MORE: BBC's new drama Champion from Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams looks seriously good

"We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship."

The series also boasts a seriously impressive supporting cast, with New Tricks' James Bolam playing Emma's father, Gerry, and Inbetweeners and Ragdoll star Henry Lloyd-Hughes portraying her boss Jamie. Meanwhile, We Are Lady Parts' Chantelle All will star as the couple's daughter, Jessica.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.