The Academy makes new statement concerning Will Smith incident

As Will Smith gradually makes his return to social media and the public consciousness, the reverberations of his infamous incident at the Oscars continue to be felt.

The actor's career hasn't been the same since he took to the stage at the Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock over a joke told about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now, the new CEO of the Academy, Bill Kramer, made a statement about the incident and what he foresees as the star's future at the ceremony.

When asked about whether the Academy planned to address the matter at the upcoming ceremony and whether there had been any conversations around it, he didn't directly respond.

However, he suggested that they might be willing to work on a reconciliation of sorts, saying: "We want to move forward and to have an Oscars that celebrates cinema. That's our focus right now, but it's really about moving forward."

After the infamous slap shook many in the entertainment industry, Will publicly apologized for his actions and directly to Chris and his family as well.

Will had announced his resignation from the Academy soon after the incident

He also announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and said he would "accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," he added in his statement.

It was announced soon after that he had been banned from the Oscars and all Academy events for ten years after a board meeting discussing disciplinary action against the actor.

In a statement, the Academy said the Oscars had been "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage."

The actor is now making his return to social media

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

