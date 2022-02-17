Today Show stars receive a special Olympic visit as Al Roker hints at a new addition

Beatriz Colon
Shaun White visits Today Show and receives endless support from crew and fans, Al Roker teases new career move for him
The Today Show crew received a very special visit Wednesday morning from someone they were ecstatic to finally welcome home.
Despite the cold weather, Shaun White received a warm welcome from Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly as he paid them a visit to NBC studios.
The exciting return to the US from Beijing comes after competing in his fifth and final Olympics ever, where he placed fourth in snowboarding halfpipe.
WATCH: Shaun White confirms retirement from snowboarding
The Today stars gushed about the athlete's much-anticipated visit and return home, and took to Instagram to share heartwarming photos.
Hoda shared an adorable picture of the two greeting one another with the caption: "Loved seeing @shaunwhite today." Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Shaun, writing: "So lucky!! I love him. I've cheered him on for many years!" and "Awesome athlete… Congratulations and what a career in Olympic history."
The Today Show stars excitedly welcome Shaun
Al also posted a series of photos of Shaun at the Today studios, while his co-stars gathered to hug and congratulate the snowboarder as adoring fans cheered on from the outdoor audience.
"It was so great hanging with @shaunwhite this morning," wrote the weatherman, receiving a flood of comments from excited fans in return. "Shaun is a delight!" one commented and: "Loved seeing him on the show."
Al and Shaun on Wednesday morning
Al followed the series of photos with yet another post of just him and Shaun, along with a heartfelt caption reminiscing on the athlete's incredible career. He wrote: "Hard to believe it was 2006 when I first met @shaunwhite. He was a lovely 19-year-old #snowboard phenom and today, just as generous, nice and open a guy as you wanna meet."
The television star even teased Shaun might be back at NBC soon, hinting at a career at the studios in the near future. Al wrote he will be: "hopefully, a fellow @nbcsports analyst in the [not] so distant future."
