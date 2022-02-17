Today Show stars receive a special Olympic visit as Al Roker hints at a new addition The recently retired Olympian is looking at his next career move

The Today Show crew received a very special visit Wednesday morning from someone they were ecstatic to finally welcome home.

MORE: Watch Today Show's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker like you've never seen them before for Super Bowl commercial

Despite the cold weather, Shaun White received a warm welcome from Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly as he paid them a visit to NBC studios.

The exciting return to the US from Beijing comes after competing in his fifth and final Olympics ever, where he placed fourth in snowboarding halfpipe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shaun White confirms retirement from snowboarding

MORE: Hoda Kotb's sweet photo of daughter Haley leaves fans in disbelief

The Today stars gushed about the athlete's much-anticipated visit and return home, and took to Instagram to share heartwarming photos.

Hoda shared an adorable picture of the two greeting one another with the caption: "Loved seeing @shaunwhite today." Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Shaun, writing: "So lucky!! I love him. I've cheered him on for many years!" and "Awesome athlete… Congratulations and what a career in Olympic history."

The Today Show stars excitedly welcome Shaun

Al also posted a series of photos of Shaun at the Today studios, while his co-stars gathered to hug and congratulate the snowboarder as adoring fans cheered on from the outdoor audience.

MORE: How Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are preparing for life-changing moment involving son Nick

MORE: Savannah Guthrie jokes about 'terrifying' Winter Olympics experience on Today show

"It was so great hanging with @shaunwhite this morning," wrote the weatherman, receiving a flood of comments from excited fans in return. "Shaun is a delight!" one commented and: "Loved seeing him on the show."

Al and Shaun on Wednesday morning

Al followed the series of photos with yet another post of just him and Shaun, along with a heartfelt caption reminiscing on the athlete's incredible career. He wrote: "Hard to believe it was 2006 when I first met @shaunwhite. He was a lovely 19-year-old #snowboard phenom and today, just as generous, nice and open a guy as you wanna meet."

The television star even teased Shaun might be back at NBC soon, hinting at a career at the studios in the near future. Al wrote he will be: "hopefully, a fellow @nbcsports analyst in the [not] so distant future."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.