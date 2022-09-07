Strictly Come Dancing pros leave fans speechless with first sneak peek at 2022 series How glamorous do they all look?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is nearly back on our screens, and a first trailer for the upcoming show sees some of our favourite pros including Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe and Amy Dowden show us some serious moves. Check it out below!

In the trailer, the pros are dancing outside in Blackpool, where they are set to be returning for a special episode in 2022, before appearing on the Strictly dancefloor in an amazing group dance routine.

Commenting on the new trailer, one person wrote: “Pure Perfection. Sooooo excited for this series this trailer looks so magical cannot wait,” while another person joked: “Almost time for me to become completely insufferable until Christmas. Sorry.” A third person added: “That’s my Saturday night sorted!”

The pros have been joined by four new faces for 2022, Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas and Carlos Gu, who opened up exclusively to HELLO! about joining the cast.

Are you ready for the show's return?

"I've been watching Strictly since I was a child and am as mesmerised by it now as I was then," says 26-year-old Latin dance champion Michelle. "It's magical and I've always dreamt of being part of it. Now my dream is about to come true, I can't wait to show the world my love and passion for dancing."

Lauren added: "Mum was with me all the way, taking me to dress fittings and giving me tips. She's a massive Strictly fan so is thrilled I'm part of the show. My grandparents are over the moon, too. They used to drive me to lessons in Liverpool three times a week when I was younger and were always there for me."

