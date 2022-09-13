Strictly Come Dancing: fan share worries for launch show

Strictly Come Dancing was set to return on the BBC with the sparkling launch show of the beloved competition on 17 September - but fans have been speculating whether the show will be delayed for a week following the death of the Queen.

Her Majesty’s funeral will take place on Monday, and will be marked as a bank holiday for the country - and so the BBC may not want the show to go ahead as a result.

Fans were certainly concerned that the show will be pushed back, with one tweeting: "Don't want to sound insensitive - but I think this Saturday's #Strictly Launch show should go ahead but be placed on @BBCTwo or @bbcthree whilst BBC one continues News coverage. If Gogglebox and Bake off can go ahead - then so can Strictly its escapism."

Another person added: "I see no reason why it can't be shown on Saturday as planned. We need relief from the gloom!" A third person wrote: "My excitement level for Strictly dropped a bit because of the chance of it being postponed."

However, others encouraged the idea that the show is pushed back, with one writing: "A week later wouldn't hurt," while another fan tweeted: "I think it makes sense to hold off, have the ‘launch show’ the day before (Friday) the first live show (Saturday)."

Will the show be postponed?

The BBC is currently scheduling its content just one day before airing and has yet to confirm what is happening with Strictly Come Dancing’s launch - so watch this space.

Her Majesty was known to be a fan of Strictly, and JJ Chalmers revealed that she even mentioned it in a letter to his father who had written to her following the death of Prince Philip. He explained: "There was a handwritten message. It said, 'I’ve just realised that the JJ Chalmers that I've been watching on the coverage of my husband's funeral is the same JJ Chalmers that you told me of being injured all those years ago.' And also a line that said 'and the same JJ Chalmers I enjoyed watching on Strictly Come Dancing'."

