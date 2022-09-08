Helen Skelton makes honest confession about Strictly after getting pro dancing partner

Andrea Caamano
Strictly Come Dancing's Helen Skelton has filmed the show's launch and has revealed she will forever be grateful for the opportunity
Helen Skelton has filmed her very first show for Strictly Come Dancing and in a new post, the mother-of-three has revealed she will forever be "grateful" for the opportunity.
Sharing a video of photos to Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen's Good Time, Helen told her followers: "Totally understand why people rave about being part of this show in the way they do…. Smiles and laughter are infectious.
"Very grateful to be part of the class of '22' still in awe this is technically work. For however long it lasts I have already made memories to last a lifetime. #strictly #launchshow #strictlycomedancing #grateful #bbc."
In the snaps, Helen can be seen in the makeup chair getting ready, as well as in mid-rehearsals. Other snaps show her posing alongside fellow contestants Kym Marsh, Matt Goss and Ellie Taylor to name a few.
Helen and Ellie enjoyed pizza following the filming of the launch show
"Looks like a brilliant bunch this year too. Have a great time, we are cheering you on," a fan commented, whilst a second remarked: "I'm so happy and excited for you darling it's just the best xx."
A third added: "Definitely worth watching now you're in it."
In her Stories, Helen shared a picture of her and Ellie eating a pizza and revealed that they had finished filming the launch show, which airs on the 17th.
"Launch done.. grateful for this gang @bbcstrictly," she wrote.
Helen has made good friends with the rest of the contestants
In the first show, Helen will have been officially introduced to her new dancing partner – but viewers will have to wait one more week to find out who it is!
This is not Helen's first post about the show. Last week, the Countryfile star shared a teaser clip for the new series.
The Countryfile star, 39, looked phenomenal in a dark gold glitter-clad jumpsuit as she made an appearance in the video alongside other known faces including Kaye Adams and Ellie Simmonds.
Featuring a flared silhouette that exuded seventies sass, pirate-esque balloon sleeves, an all-over laminated metallic sheen, cuffed sleeves and a subtle tiger stripe print, the number was one for the Strictly style history book.