Helen Skelton makes honest confession about Strictly after getting pro dancing partner The star has said she is 'grateful' to be a part of the show

Helen Skelton has filmed her very first show for Strictly Come Dancing and in a new post, the mother-of-three has revealed she will forever be "grateful" for the opportunity.

MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton shares self-care hack following marriage split

Sharing a video of photos to Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen's Good Time, Helen told her followers: "Totally understand why people rave about being part of this show in the way they do…. Smiles and laughter are infectious.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen shares behind-the-scenes video from Strictly launch show

"Very grateful to be part of the class of '22' still in awe this is technically work. For however long it lasts I have already made memories to last a lifetime. #strictly #launchshow #strictlycomedancing #grateful #bbc."

MORE: Helen Skelton's candid parenting confession will melt your heart - watch

RELATED: Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares happy baby news

In the snaps, Helen can be seen in the makeup chair getting ready, as well as in mid-rehearsals. Other snaps show her posing alongside fellow contestants Kym Marsh, Matt Goss and Ellie Taylor to name a few.

Helen and Ellie enjoyed pizza following the filming of the launch show

"Looks like a brilliant bunch this year too. Have a great time, we are cheering you on," a fan commented, whilst a second remarked: "I'm so happy and excited for you darling it's just the best xx."

A third added: "Definitely worth watching now you're in it."

In her Stories, Helen shared a picture of her and Ellie eating a pizza and revealed that they had finished filming the launch show, which airs on the 17th.

"Launch done.. grateful for this gang @bbcstrictly," she wrote.

Helen has made good friends with the rest of the contestants

In the first show, Helen will have been officially introduced to her new dancing partner – but viewers will have to wait one more week to find out who it is!

This is not Helen's first post about the show. Last week, the Countryfile star shared a teaser clip for the new series.

The Countryfile star, 39, looked phenomenal in a dark gold glitter-clad jumpsuit as she made an appearance in the video alongside other known faces including Kaye Adams and Ellie Simmonds.

Featuring a flared silhouette that exuded seventies sass, pirate-esque balloon sleeves, an all-over laminated metallic sheen, cuffed sleeves and a subtle tiger stripe print, the number was one for the Strictly style history book.