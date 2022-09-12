King Charles shares the Queen's 'greatest comfort' in emotional message following service of thanksgiving The King issued an emotional reply to the motion of condolence at Scottish Parliament

King Charles III issued a reply to the motion of condolence at Scottish Parliament on Monday, revealing his mother the Queen’s "greatest comfort" in an emotional tribute to her.

The statement, which was released shortly after a special service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, read: "I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother. Through all the years of her reign, The Queen, like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land, and in the hearts of its people, a haven and a home."

He continued: "My mother felt, as I do, the greatest admiration for the Scottish people, for their magnificent achievements and their indomitable spirit. And it was the greatest comfort for her to know, in turn, the true affection in which she was held. The knowledge of that deep and abiding bond must be to us a solace as we mourn the end of a life of incomparable service."

His Majesty went on to "paraphrase" the Scottish poet Robert Burns to describe the Queen, saying she was "The friend of man, the friend of truth;/The friend of age, and guide of youth:/Few hearts like hers, with virtue warm’d, /Few heads with knowledge so inform’d."

He also spoke about passing on his title of Duke of Rothesay to Prince William, saying: "I know [he] will be as proud as I have been to bear the symbols of this ancient Kingdom."

King Charles led his siblings in a procession behind Her Majesty's coffin as Her Majesty was moved from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' cathedral. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers consisting of white spray roses, white Freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium, foliage, rosemary, hebe, and pittosporum.

