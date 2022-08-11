Sosie Bacon celebrates her dad's 'epic' new movie with heartfelt message The famous family are incredibly close

Kevin Bacon's daughter, Sosie, is his biggest supporter and she showed just how proud she is of him with a gushing tribute on Instagram.

The Mare of Easttown actress was blown away after watching his latest movie, They/Them, and couldn't wait to spread the word.

Alongside the poster for the horror, she wrote: "I saw this on the final night of @outfest in this most beloved city of LOS ANNNNGELES, and it was epic.

WATCH: The trailer for Kevin Bacon's movie They/Them

"I forgot the energy horror could bring to a theater, and it was so moving and special to get to celebrate this amazing festival in person, with humans, experiencing big emotions together."

Sosie continued: "Felt like going to see horror in middle school with friends. And it has the greatest PUN forward title I've ever heard.

"Big congratulations and please go check it out on @peacocktv (word to the wise: even if horror isn’t your typical genre, please don’t sleep on this movie if you are a theater camp kid at heart and/or love @pink)."

Sosie gushed over her dad's new movie

Her words come at a difficult time for the family - including her mom, Kyra Sedgwick - as they recently lost their beloved pet dog.

The entire family paid tribute to Lily who passed away on 8 July. Kyra first broke the news to fans by sharing an adorable photo of the pup, staring up at the camera with a sweet, doe-eyed stare as she lay on her bed while biting on to a rope toy.

The actress wrote: "Had to say goodbye to our sweet crazy girl today," before endearingly stating: "While she took a piece of my heart with her, it was worth it!"

The family recently lost their beloved pet dog Lily

She then added: "RIP Lily," along with a pink heart emoji, and fans did not hesitate to inundate the family with support and their condolences.

Kevin's eldest son, Travis, also took to Instagram to commemorate Lily, sharing a photo of her and describing her as "crazy" as well.

Kevin simply wrote: "Goodbye sweet Lilly. We miss you already."

