Kevin Bacon ushered fans into the end of the week in the best possible way, by making a big career announcement.

The actor revealed that he would be making his way back to the horror movie genre with his newest project.

He shared a screenshot of an article from Deadline announcing the news that he would be starring and executive producing an untitled project by three time Oscar nominee John Logan.

He'll be starring in an LGBTQIA+ empowering horror film alongside Theo Germaine, and it'll mark his first film in the genre since Friday the 13th in 1980.

The 63-year-old shared the big news with his fans on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Thrilled to be joining this incredible project with @theogermaine @blumhouse."

Kevin will also be making another horror film to arrive soon, that being 2022's The Toxic Avenger. The project will be his first since his recent shoot for his wife Kyra Sedgwick's directorial.

The actor announced that he'd be starring in and executive producing a horror film

The news comes in a week where the Footloose star has experienced nothing but surprises, as he referenced in a recent social media post.

On his Instagram, Kevin shared a picture of his wife's underwear that he found while doing laundry, which had been bedazzled with the letters "I [heart emoji] KB."

His caption read, "Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises,"and fans responded to the cheeky post with comments like, "Fun if that's your wife's, awkward if that's your mother's," and, "Sassy pants."

Many loved that they could see Kevin's reflection in the washing machine atop which the garment lay and then Kyra herself chimed in.

Kevin made a discovery in his house that gave his fans quite a laugh

Showing her great sense of humor, she quipped: "Thanks for airing my dirty laundry," which had fans falling over themselves laughing. He simply responded with a heart emoji, keeping things as fun and flirty as always.

