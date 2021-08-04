Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick look so different and totally loved-up on set of first film The couple met while filming Lemon Sky back in 1988

One of our favourite Hollywood couples, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, will soon join forces for a new movie and we couldn't be more excited.

It’s been announced that Kevin is set to star in his wife’s feature-length directorial debut, Space Oddity, alongside The Good Wife star Carrie Preston and The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg.

But did you know Kevin and Kyra’s working relationship is just as long as their romantic one? The couple originally met on the set of a TV film way back in the mid-1980s. Find out more about - and see photos - below...

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside her and Kevin Bacon's living room

Kevin and Kyra’s paths first crossed in 1986 when they were cast alongside each other in PBS’s television movie Lemon Sky. In the film, Kevin starred as a troubled teenager from the midwest looking to escape his past by moving to San Diego; Kyra played a supporting role as an equally lost teenager he meets in the new city. See how different (and loved-up!) they look in a promotional image for the film below.

At the time, Kevin was 28 and well known for his role in the musical drama Footloose, while Kyra was 21 years old and an up-and-coming name in the industry. In 1988, just months after the film was released, the pair walked down the aisle together and have been happily married ever since.

Kevin and Kyra immediately hit it off after meeting on the set of Lemon Sky

However, Lemon Sky isn’t the only project the two have previously worked on together. They played romantic leads opposite each other in a 1991 comedy titled Pyrates about a couple who experience pyrokinesis - the ability to create and control fire with the mind - after having sex and teamed up again four years later for legal drama Murder in the First. In 2004, they both appeared in the thriller The Woodsman and the following year, Kyra was even cast in Kevin’s own directorial debut, Lover Boy.

We can’t wait to see the tables turn for Space Oddity, which marks Kyra’s ninth time behind the camera. While she has never directed films before, she has previously directed episodes of Brooklyn 99, Grace and Frankie and Ray Donovan.

