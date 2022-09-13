Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis shares snap of 'best company' on Maldives getaway following split Rose Ayling-Ellis has taken an autumn break shortly after splitting from her boyfriend

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis has taken a stunning trip to the Maldives for a getaway with a friend, just a few weeks after splitting from her long-term partner. The actress, who split with her boyfriend Sam Arnold after nearly ten years together in late August, called her friend the "best company" during their stay, aw!

Rose shared several snaps from the trip, revealing that she and her friend, Tobi, were staying in a villa on stilts in the ocean, which led directly to exclusive steps into the water in case guests want to go for a swim at the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

She also shared a gorgeous snap of herself in a red bikini ascending the steps to the villa, writing: "Instagram vs," then following up with a candid snap of herself looking distracted in the ocean.

The former EastEnders star has been quite the jetsetter recently and jetted off to Italy to meet Giovanni Pernice and his family before her visit to the Maldives. According to the MailOnline, Giovanni was reportedly filming a new BBC1 travel show with Anton Du Beke, 56, when Rose turned up to surprise the pair.

The fun snap came just as Rose shared a cryptic message alongside a selection of photos from a fun night with her friends with cocktails in hand. Captioning the post, she wrote: "Finally reunited. Forever grateful for good friends and good times."

We hope the pair have a lovely trip

Rose definitely deserves a break after having an incredibly busy few weeks, including exiting from her role in EastEnders. She has since confirmed that she will be fronting a hard-hitting new documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

According to the BBC, the documentary will allow Rose to explore positive movement for societal change and inclusion for deaf individuals by meeting trailblazers in the deaf community and emphasising the societal changes that can make a tremendous impact on people's lives.

