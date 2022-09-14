Here are the finalists competing for the AGT title The NBC show is wrapping up!

America's Got Talent is one of NBC's most popular shows and provides a platform to some of the most talented individuals from around the world.

From the extraordinary to the bizarre, several incredible acts have found their way to the AGT stage, and this year is no exception.

The show's 17th season winds to a close with the premiere of the first episode of the grand finale tonight, followed by the results show on Wednesday.

So who are the 11 finalists competing for the win? Here they are below:

Avery Dixon

The saxophonist from Atlanta beat all the odds to compete on the show, going from a shy, bullied teen to a confident and supremely talented individual. His emotional audition got him Terry Crews's golden buzzer and his momentum with another show-stopping live show brought him to the finale.

Drake Milligan

The country singer heartthrob of the season, Drake instantly became a hit with fans after his audition, which went straight to number one on iTunes. The Texas native followed it up with another fun live show, and amid predictions of superstardom from the judges, he is one of the more classic acts in the finale.

Yu Hojin

The Korean magician was a quiet favorite in the auditions, not making too much of a splash with the judges. But by upping the ante in the live show, he solidified his spot in the finale and the hearts of many of the viewers for his story-telling style reminiscent of previous season winner Dustin Tavella.

Yu Hojin is aiming to be the second magician in a row to win

Chapel Hart

The vocal trio from Mississippi became a viral sensation after their audition rendition of a revamped Jolene not only got a golden buzzer from all four judges and the host, but also a shout-out from Dolly Parton herself. Catch them bringing their inspirational story of representation and charisma to the finale!

Nicolas RIBS

Encouraged to audition by his daughter, the French magician delivered one of the most talked-about acts in the live shows and along with Yu, secured his spot in the finals with it after a strong but quiet audition, another potential dark horse who could take it all.

Sara James

Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act, the 14-year-old singer came over from Poland to shoot her shot at the title, and boy did she! Her renditions of upbeat popular songs done in darker and more atmospheric styles became a quick favorite with the record producer and the audience, making her the youngest finalist of the season.

Celia Muñoz was brought back as a wildcard finalist

Metaphysic

This Australian and Belgian group's use of AI and image creation blew the judges and audience members out of the water. It's hard to beat pictures of Simon, Terry, and Howie Mandel singing pitch-perfect opera, and it even got Simon to deem them the greatest act of all time.

Mike E. Winfield

The Maryland comedian is the dark horse of the season by virtue of the fact that comedians tend to underperform in the show. But his quick wit and likable personality quickly got the judges and voters on his side, and his ability to have his audience let their guard down made him a finalist.

Kristy Sellars

The Australian made Simon worried when she first mentioned that her act was a pole-dancing routine, but through a combination of incredible stage work, jaw-dropping animations, and sheer athleticism, Kristy delivered two of the season's most memorable performances, earning her spot in the endgame.

The Mayyas have been deemed the frontrunner of the season

Mayyas

This Lebanese dance group mesmerized the judges with their incredible coordination and use of visual illusions in their performances. They received an emotional golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara and another strong response after their live show, with the judges deeming them a major threat.

Celia Muñoz

After placing third in her qualifier and being eliminated, this Spanish ventriloquist, inspired by AGT acts of the past, was brought back in as a wildcard act for her ability to seamlessly mix the art with singing and comedy. A fan favorite from the get-go, Celia could just have the come-from-behind storyline to get the win.

Catch the America's Got Talent finale on NBC at 8/7 c.

