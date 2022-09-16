ITV cancels This Morning in schedule shake-up – find out why The morning programme will not air on Friday

This Morning has been pulled from Friday morning's TV schedule as ITV makes way for coverage of King Charles' visit to Wales.

MORE: Phillip Schofield makes surprising confession about Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle

The morning news programme, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield from Monday to Thursday, and Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on Fridays, will not be shown in its usual slot at 10am, but instead will be replaced by rolling news coverage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: ITV will continue to air coverage of the King's tour of the UK

The broadcaster's coverage of Charles' visit to Cardiff will run until 1.30pm, when there will be an ITV News lunchtime special, before continuing with its usual afternoon TV listings including Tenable and Tipping Point.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be paying a visit to Wales on Friday as part of their tour of the UK during the official mourning period ahead of the Queen's state funeral, which is taking place on Monday 19 September.

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla battling through pain due to injury sustained prior to Queen's death

MORE: Prince Harry WILL wear military uniform as he honours late Queen before funeral

ITV will continue to show coverage of the King's tour of the UK

Meanwhile, This Morning has been paying respects to the Queen ever since Her Majesty's sad passing on 8 September. Holly and Phillip have dedicated each episode to the late monarch, honouring her by speaking to those who worked closely and were lucky enough to spend time with her during her 70-year reign.

The presenters also welcomed several guests and current affairs commentators to discuss the events surrounding the monarch's passing.

During Thursday's episode, the broadcasters discussed the heartwarming moment the Queen took part in a Paddington sketch as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been paying tribute to Her Majesty

This prompted Holly to share with viewers the beautiful tributes her three children, Harry, Chester and Belle, had left Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace over the weekend.

The trio added to the tributes and left "beautiful words," with one photo showing her daughter, dressed in a colourful checked coat, leaning down to lay a handwritten card on top of a beautiful bouquet of white flowers.

The proud mum shared that Belle's card read: "I love Winnie the Pooh. I know you prefer Paddington but I think we can still be friends."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.