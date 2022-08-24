This Morning's Holly Willoughby shares support for co-star Alison Hammond in heartwarming post Holly is currently enjoying a summer break

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has taken to her Instagram Stories in support of her co-star Alison Hammond, who landed a nomination for TV Presenter at this year's National Television Awards.

Reposting a video from Alison's Instagram page showing the Friday presenter running on a treadmill, she added the caption: "There is only one @alisonhammond55… come on babe! This year is your year… congratulations… love you!!! #NTA."

Alison faces stiff competition for the gong, with Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant & Dec all in the running, with the latter famously having received the trophy 20 years in a row.

The nomination might be bitter-sweet for Holly, however, as she and her co-host Phillip Schofield have both been snubbed in the category.

Meanwhile, This Morning has been nominated in the Daytime TV category alongside fellow ITV programmes Loose Women, The Chase and BBC One's The Repair Shop.

Holly's post in support of Alison comes amid her and Phillip's extended summer break from This Morning.

Holly shared a post in support of Alison's NTA nomination

The presenting duo hosted their final show on July 8 before taking their annual holiday and are due to make their return on Monday 5 September.

Holding down the fort during the pair's break have been Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, who kicked off the summer rota on July 11 and remained hosting for two weeks. They then passed the reins to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle for a week before Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes took over.

Viewers have also enjoyed seeing a variety of pairings over the past few weeks, including Rochelle and Andi Peters, and Josie and Vernon.

Holly and Phillip are currently taking an extended summer break from This Morning

Ruth Langsford also made her return to the programme this week alongside Rylan Clark. The 62-year-old's week on the show marks the first time she has hosted the show since she and husband Eamonn Holmes stepped down from their regular Friday slot in December of 2020.

