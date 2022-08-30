Holly Willoughby reveals family first and why it's 'so exciting' The presenter will be returning to This Morning very soon

Holly Willoughby has revealed an exciting "first" involving her children she experienced this summer. Ahead of her return to This Morning alongside close friend and co-host Phillip Schofield, the mother-of-three opened up about how she unwinds during the summer break away from the show.

"For me, when I come back in September I'm ready to start again. It's a real re-set for me," she told ITV, adding: "Like Phil said, firstly it's not waking up to an alarm which is the best thing!

"You're waking up either when the children walk in - but even they are starting to lie in now which is really nice – I've suddenly hit that sweet spot!"

She continued: "It's only just happened though, so this summer is the first time I could go downstairs in the morning for a cup of tea and nobody was awake, which was exciting!"

Holly also explained how important taking a break with her family is to her. "School term time is really busy for [the kids], and in telly land it's as busy as ever too now that the world has opened up again - there's so much more stuff to do! It's all lovely of course, but it is nice to get that marker in the sand."

Phillip also interjected during the interview opening up about how he enjoys unwinding from his presenting duties during their break from This Morning. "The best time about summer is turning off the alarm and switching off!

"I have three because when you're getting up at 5.30am, you've got to be sure you're going to wake up, and actually the final alarm really is my driver either phoning or banging on the window - that's when I know I'm cutting it fine! So having all of that gone is a nice feeling."

