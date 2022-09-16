Prince William and Princess Kate’s move ‘temporary' as Windsor Castle could become their new home Check out Prince William and Princess Kate's horoscopes

Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, has predicted Windsor Castle could be the new home of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

READ: Will Princess Kate wear a tiara to state event on Sunday? Details

Recently the pair moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However it has since been predicted their move could be "temporary, as the reshuffle continues" for the royal family after he death of the Queen aged 96.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Philips' ensuring love story

The royal astrologer said Prince William is "itching to make a difference" while Princess Kate is "absolutely ready for change," but how will their lives unfold?

Read Debbie’s column below…

Prince of Wales William

Recently risen up the ladder to Prince of Wales, Cancerian William is taking it all in his stride.

PHOTO: Prince Harry looks after his grandmother the Queen

REVEALED: Prince Harry WILL wear military uniform as he honours late Queen before funeral

Having just turned 40 he’s going through the astrological mid-life crisis and his new destiny offers great vistas of potential and possibility.

William is itching to make a difference in the world and it starts as early as October when the eclipsed New Moon carves out a vast platform for his vision.

Prince William and Kate are in mourning for the late Queen

Temporarily plans (especially involving travel) are in disarray but will resurrect in a powerful way very quickly.

His maturity will come to the fore next year, inspiring him to build something that truly looks after the planet and its people.

Princess of Wales Kate

The freshly minted Princess of Wales is absolutely ready for change as her recent drive to relocate to Adelaide Cottage shows.

It's possible that this will prove to be a temporary home as the re-shuffle continues – might Windsor Castle beckon?

As Saturn sits on the partnership angle of her chart at the time of the Queen's death she is moving more fully into the power couple scenario of being Prince and Princess of Wales.

PHOTOS: King Charles III spent 40 years searching for the perfect Welsh home

MORE: Princess Kate reveals only Prince George understands Queen's death in emotional new update

They are going to be a tight unit with a lot of joint initiatives. Kate's chart shows she is opening up to a whole new world of people and possibilities that light her up.

2023 is a year of mass appreciation of what she has to offer.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.