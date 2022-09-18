Gogglebox stars in tears as show airs reaction to Queen's death The news featured on Channel 4 programme's recent episode

Gogglebox's recent episode featured the cast's reaction to the sad news of Her Majesty the Queen's passing – and it was an emotional time for many of the regular stars.

The programme, which films content a week in advance of airing, was on screens on Channel 4 on Friday during its usual evening slot when regular contributors on the show were filmed watching the rolling news coverage.

WATCH: Jenny and Lee share video from their break from Gogglebox

Although it's not known if the stars of the show were informed before filming content for the show or whether the cameras captured them hearing the news in real time, viewers witnessed the emotional reactions.

Jenny, who has long been a favourite on the show alongside her friend Lee, was visibly emotional watching the news as she said: "She was busy looking after us," before adding: "Charles has to behave himself."

The stars of Gogglebox were overcome with emotion on the show

Meanwhile, Giles and Mary were also moved by the coverage of the Queen's death as they comforted each other while sat on their chairs in front of the television. Mary was tearful as she noted how the nation no longer has a "female role model".

Viewers at home were moved by the episode and took to Twitter to share their reactions. One person tweeted: "I knew last nights #Gogglebox would be an emotional one but wow im a mess."

A second said: "When the families we know and love on #Gogglebox hear the news about The Queen it's so touching to see them reach out and hold each other's hands." A third added: "Last night's #Gogglebox has totally moved me - seeing the lovely Jenny break down after the King's speech was a real moment."

The Channel 4 show returned for a new series recently

This week's episode was not the first to air since the Queen's passing. Last week, Channel 4 confirmed that the first episode in the series would air as normal despite being scheduled the day after the monarch's passing. At the time, Channel 4 explained they would be airing the episode as planned to offer a "valuable sense of continuity" to audiences.

A statement read: "Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers."

