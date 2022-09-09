Why Gogglebox will still air following the Queen’s death Many shows have been cancelled out of a mark of respect

Channel 4 has confirmed that the return of the hit show Gogglebox will go ahead as scheduled on Friday evening, following the decision for many shows to be rescheduled following the death of the Queen.

The network revealed that they wouldn’t be pulling the popular show - which sees families and friends from around the UK sit together to watch TV - as it will "bring a valuable sense of continuity" for many of their viewers.

A statement read: "Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers."

Many shows have been pulled from regular scheduling following the Queen's death

Buckingham Palace has been flooded with thousands of well-wishers leaving flowers for the Queen, and waiting for a glimpse of King Charles III, who arrived at the palace after leaving Balmoral on Friday.

He released a statement following the death of Her Majesty, which read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

The show will be back on Friday

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

