Rylan Clark shares hilarious video of mum Linda following health concerns

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda had a very interesting day after the TV personality discovered that there was a snake living inside of his house - and even more terrifyingly - he had managed to lose sight of it!

Sharing a video of his mum in the garden searching for the snake, Rylan can be heard saying: "It’s alright, don’t worry, Steve Irwin’s on the cast. Anything?" After Linda, who stars on Celebrity Gogglebox with her son, looked around the garden, she checked her son’s sofa, saying: "It ain't behind the cushions. I reckon that’s what bit your neck you know. You know when you fell asleep," to which Rylan, sounding alarmed, replied: "Do you think that it was?"

WATCH: Rylan's mum Linda looks for the garden snake

His followers were loving seeing Linda in the clip, who recently worried fans over her health due to her battle with Crohn’s disease. During a 2019 Loose Women appearance, Rylan spoke in detail about Linda's illness, explaining: "My mum has suffered all my life from severe Crohn's disease and I don’t think Crohn's gets spoken about enough.

"I nearly lost my mum last year, again, for the third time." Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel condition that can affect people of all ages, though symptoms usually begin in childhood and early adulthood.

Rylan and his mum Linda are very close

Linda appeared to be doing well in the video, which even Duolingo’s TikTok account commented on, writing: "Linda do you know parseltongue," while another person added: "Your mom is a legend love her to bits. You pair on Gogglebox would have me in tears." A third person joked: "She’s never gone out in sandals with a snake on the loose."

Rylan previously shared a video of the snake, and had fans in stitches. While filming, he can be heard shouting: "A [expletive] snake in my house! What do you do. WHAT DO YOU KNOW… Can you touch them? Are you allowed to touch them? Can someone please tell me to get this snake out of my house. It’s got a tongue and everything!"

He continued: " I tried to touch it and now it’s moving. IT’S MOVING… Will it attack?! Can someone please tell me will it attack?! I can’t deal with it, I don’t like it. So the snake has moved away but I don’t think it’s gone out, I think it’s gone in the doors. If I’m not here tomorrow, thank you Jesus for everything... Why is this happening? Why is there a snake in my house? Is that normal, can someone tell me? Can they climb stairs?! People are saying it’s a grass snake and that’s alright. You just don’t need this on a hangover!"

