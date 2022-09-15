Shetland viewers saying the same thing about Jimmy Perez's send off as series teases new lead Spoilers for season seven finale ahead!

Shetland series seven came to a bittersweet ending on Wednesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about Jimmy Perez's final storyline.

The last episode saw Jimmy and his team tie up a few loose ends from the series, including finally discovering the culprit behind the murders as well as putting a stop to the eco-terrorism unit.

The beloved detective was also faced with a moral dilemma in his final investigation when he realised that American artist Lloyd Anderson, who was wanted for a murder that happened in the US back in the 1980s, might actually be innocent after all.

In a bid to prevent the painter from being deported back to his home country, where he'd face the death penalty, Jimmy risks his career to do the right thing.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the fitting ending, which also saw Jimmy and nurse Meg finally make their true feelings known to each other.

One person tweeted: "#Shetland is just brilliant. What a beautiful ending for Jimmy Perez. A proper goodbye given time in all the drama. It's a rare thing," while another added: "#Shetland @djhenshall have watched since the first episode in 2013 and loved every second. The final series was brilliant and a perfect ending, though I'm in bits here and can't imagine Shetland without Jimmy, but please promote Tosh. Thank you to all involved."

Fans praised Jimmy's final storyline

A third commented: "A great ending for @djhenshall's DI Perez on #Shetland. A dedicated but burned-out police officer, ending his career to help protect an innocent man from extradition. So fitting. Thanks to all involved in this great series. Looking forward to a new #Shetland next year already!"

The final few moments of the episode also teased Jimmy's replacement, hinting that Tosh might be the new lead in the upcoming series. While saying an emotional goodbye to her mentor, Alison tells Jimmy: "I'm not sure I can do this without you."

The series teased Alison as the new lead

Jimmy responds: "Tosh, you're ready, trust me."

Fans reacted to the moment on Twitter, pleased at the prospect of actress Alison O'Donnell stepping into the lead role. One person wrote: "Quite excited to see what a Tosh/Sandy team looks like for the next series of #Shetland. She will be a great boss," while another added: "Oh Tosh you can make the job your own! You'll be brilliant."

