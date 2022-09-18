Poirot's David Suchet reveals incredible royal connection to the show The actor recalled meeting the late Queen and Prince Philip

David Suchet, who is known and adored for his role on the beloved period drama, Agatha Christie's Poirot, has opened up about the show's incredible royal connection.

The actor, 76, was appearing on Sunday's edition of Good Morning Britain when he explained the link to Adil Ray and Kate Garraway, which began when he was invited to Buckingham Palace.

During a meeting with the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1990, David was taught by the late Prince Philip how to peel a mango, which ended up being featured on an episode of the long-running series.

"And that business of peeling a mango got into a Poirot episode," David began, adding: "In fact, in the episode I was asked as Poirot, 'Where did you learn that?' and I said, 'A certain duke taught me'."

The Poirot star also opened up about how he and his wife, Sheila Ferris, were convinced their initial invitation from the palace was a "hoax".

David Suchet as Hercule Poirot

"My great memory, of all the occasions that I found myself in their company, was in 1990 on my birthday actually," David began.

"Just prior to my birthday I got an invitation to have lunch with her majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh in one of her 'meet the people' lunches. My wife and I thought it was a hoax because the date was my birthday, which was May the 2nd.

The actor was invited to meet the Queen and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace

"Sheila went to the phone and rang up to expect a mate and the gentleman at the end said 'Buckingham Palace' and she slammed the phone down and said, 'It's real, this is real!'"

He continued: "So I went and had lunch at the Palace and it was extraordinary because previously I had met her on duty and this was off duty." David then told the presenters the Queen was "very relaxed and very smiley and twinkly – and it was a very happy occasion".

