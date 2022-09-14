BBC Breakfast viewers confused as presenter breaks protocol

BBC Breakfast viewers who tuned in to watch the coverage following Queen Elizabeth II's death were left confused when they noticed that presenter Tim Muffett was not wearing a black tie.

After the late monarch's passing was announced on Thursday, broadcasters and TV hosts across the country have been donning black attire in accordance with the ten-day national period of mourning.

However, during Wednesday's edition of the breakfast news show, Tim opted for a navy tie and grey blazer while interviewing mourners on the streets of central London.

Taking to Twitter, viewers questioned his choice of outfit, with one person writing: "Tim [Muffet] obviously forgot his black tie today," while another commented: "Throughout this sad time he's not worn black. I've often wondered quite why."

A third viewer tweeted: " @BBCBreakfast please could you tell me why Tim Moffat isn't wearing a dark tie?" while another added: "He's consistently not worn black. Why is this?"

In the event of a royal death, many news presenters are expected to have black attire on standby in case they need to make a quick change. This is also the case for members of the royal family, who must also wear black clothing during the mourning period.

Tim opted for a navy tie on Wednesday

The monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the afternoon and later that evening, King Charles III gave a televised address while dressed in a black suit.

He said: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

